When it comes to furnishing a micro-apartment, most of the solutions you’ll find online involve expensive custom solutions. No doubt, the size of the average urban apartment is driving innovation when it comes to space-saving furniture, and designers are coming up with incredible transforming setups – some of which are even robotically controlled. It would be nice to just press a button and watch your studio apartment rearrange itself so you could entertain guests or do yoga, but for most of us, it’s just not in the cards.

YOGA ・ 6 DAYS AGO