William Jackson Harper & Cristin Milioti To Headline ‘The Resort’; Skyler Gisondo, 2 Others Cast In Peacock Series

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
Emmy nominee William Jackson Harper ( Love Life ) and Cristin Milioti (Made for Love ) have been tapped to star in Peacock ’s The Resort a true-crime love story from Palm Springs writer Andy Siara, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and UCP. The Righteous Gemstones Skyler Gisondo also is set as a lead and Ben Sinclair ( High Maintenance ) and Parvesh Cheena ( Mythic Quest ) will recur in the ensemble series.

Written by Siara, The Resort is a multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple (Harper and Milioti) finds themselves embroiled in one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior.

Harper will play Noah, also a teacher, but unlike Emma (Milioti), Noah seems perfectly content floating through the mundane reality of his existence.

Milioti’s Emma is a high school teacher at a plateau in her monotonous marriage with Noah. They’re celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary when they’re pulled into this mystery together.

Gisondo will portray Sam, who’s on vacation with his parents and girlfriend in 2007 at the Oceana Vista Resort.

Sinclair will play Alex, a resort owner.

Cheena is Ted, who’s here on vacation with his husband, also named Ted.

They join previously announced leads Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden, Gabriela Cartol and recurring guest stars Debby Ryan, Dylan Baker, Michael Hitchcock and Becky Ann Baker.

The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group and Esmail Corp. Siara will write and executive produce the series alongside Allison Miller. Esmail, via his overall deal with UCP, and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp, via Anonymous Content, serve as executive producers. Sarah Matte of Esmail Corp serves as Co-Executive Producer.  Sinclair also directs and executive produces episodes 1-4.

Harper stars in the second season of HBO Max’s rom-com anthology series Love Life , for which he also executive produces, and received a Critics Choice Award nomination for his role as Marcus Watkins. On the film side, Harper most recently starred opposite Aya Cash in the indie rom com We Broke Up. He also played the role of Royal in Barry Jenkins’ Emmy-nominated Amazon limited series The Underground Railroad . He’s repped by UTA, AC Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Milioti stars in Made For Love, which is heading into its second season on HBO Max. The Resort reunites Milioti with Siara with whom she worked on Palm Springs. Her other credits include Noah Hawley’s Fargo for FX, Netflix’s Black Mirror, John Carney’s Modern Love and Martin Scorsese’s Wolf of Wall Street . Milioti is repped by Untitled Entertainment and UTA.

Gisondo stars in HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. He’s also featured in Licorice Pizza, which is nominated for three Oscars, including Best Picture. Gisondo is repped by Untitled Entertainment and UTA.

Sinclair, who also directs and serves as an executive producer on The Resort, co-created, directed and starred in the critically acclaimed HBO series High Maintenance . Sinclair also served as executive producer and director on FX’s Dave. As an actor, Sinclair will appear in Jeff Baena’s indie comedy Spin Me Round. He is repped by UTA and Range Media Partners.

Cheena can be heard as the voice of Zulius in Netflix’s Centaurworld . He also stars in Apple TV’s comedy series Mythic Quest. He’ll next be seen alongside Courteney Cox on Starz’s horror comedy series Shining Vale . Cheena is repped by Artists First, Singular Talent and Meyer Downs.

