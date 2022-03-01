ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

A return to normalcy for bars and restaurants means a return to rules

By Jeff Burkhart
Marin Independent Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are of the Christian persuasion and are reading this article online on Tuesday, then for you it is Mardi Gras, aka Fat Tuesday, and if you are reading it in the paper on Wednesday, it is Lent. The two could not be more different. One is about pancakes and,...

www.marinij.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Return Of The Fish Fry: Minnesota Restaurants Prepare For Big Friday Crowds

TOWN OF COATES, Minn. (WCCO) — As the Lenten season begins, restaurants throughout the Twin Cities are preparing for an influx of customers looking for Friday night fish dinners. At House of Coates, in the Town of Coates, owner Riley Tarrant says he’s purchased close to 200 pounds of Atlantic Cod in anticipation of hungry crowds Friday. “It’s kind of like all hands on deck,” Tarrant said. “It is all fish from 11 o’clock when we open to 10 o’clock when we’re done.” Since 1962, Tarrant’s family has prioritized fish on Fridays. “We’re known for burgers, we’ve always been known for...
EDINA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The US Sun

Pluto return 2022: What it means for you and your star sign

PLUTO is returning to the United States for the first time ever on February 22. Pluto represents renewal, transformation, and rebirth, which can have a pivotal impact on you and your star sign. For beginners, a returning planet means it returns to the exact location it was in during one’s...
ASTRONOMY
WMTW

Maine Restaurant Week returns for 14th year

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Restaurant Week will return for its 14thyear in March with a nearly two-week event. It runs from March 1 through March 12 and aims to give restaurants a financial boost during a typically slower time of the year. More than 50 restaurants are taking part...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor License#Alcoholic Beverages#Rum And Coke#Food Drink#Christian#Pacific Standard Time#Mountain Time#The Orthodox Christians#The Mardi Gras Lent#Senate
The New Yorker

What Returning to Work Means in the Nail Salons of Orange County

In the late nineteen-seventies and early eighties, after the fall of Saigon, thousands of people fled Vietnam and came to California. One of them, whom I’ll call Hanh at her request, arrived in Orange County, in 1982. By her twenties, she was working as a manicurist in nail salons, making around three dollars an hour. Within a decade, she was raising four kids as a single mom. Orange County and Los Angeles County are home to around seven per cent of all the nail-salon workers in the United States—more than forty thousand people, nearly all of whom are women, and around three-quarters of whom are Vietnamese. A large number of manicurists are independent contractors who get paid by the customer and can be fired at any time. Typically, salon owners will keep around forty per cent of a bill and workers will keep the other sixty, plus tips. Hanh compared it to fishing: you eat when you catch something. Manicurists tend to move around a lot, and, for most of the past few decades, salons were constantly hiring. Hanh, who is a youthful fifty-eight, became adept at applying acrylics, which made her a desirable employee.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Running on faith’: Local restaurants seek hope in returning Restaurant Revitalization Fund

SPOKANE, Wash — On Thursday, Washington restaurants have a glimmer of hope with some newly proposed funding. Senator Patty Murray is pushing for a legislation package amending the American Rescue Plan. If passed, it would add $48 billion to the depleted Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF). RRF matches an equal amount of money restaurants lost during the pandemic up to $10 million per business.
SPOKANE, WA
Marin Independent Journal

Marin hike: Poppies are popping up in March

March is the bridge between early wildflower bloomers like shooting stars and milkmaids and the late bloomers I have written about, such as golden banners, Andrew’s clintonia and columbine. One showy flower that blooms in March is smooth mule ears, a native plant that looks like a sunflower. The...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Marin Independent Journal

Real Irish Comedy Tour — accents and all — headed to Bay Area

Get ready for an evening of hilarious Irish humor and storytelling when the Real Irish Comedy Tour and Festival returns to the Bay Area this month after a couple of pandemic years off. The tour is the brainstorm of David Nihill, a Dublin (as in Ireland) native who became the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
InsideHook

Air Filtration Is Critical to COVID-19 Safety. One DIY System Could Help.

As the United States enters a third year of living with COVID-19 — and many states begin to treat it as endemic rather than pandemic — a debate has begun over what lessons can be learned from the last few years and how they can be applied to public health. Among them is a growing recognition of the importance of air filtration systems, especially in indoor spaces.
HOME & GARDEN
CBS Philly

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week Returns In April

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restaurant Week is returning to Northern Liberties. Organizers say the event this year will be bigger and more exciting than last year. At least 20 restaurants are participating, including several new establishments. Hundreds of outdoor seats will be available at streeteries, cafes, and patios. Northern Liberties Restaurant Week will run from April 1-10.  Click here to see all the restaurants participating. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marin Independent Journal

Campbell: Bay Area musicians holding guitar concert for Ukrainian relief fund

A group of Bay Area guitarists and vocalists will come together this evening, March 6, to present a fundraising concert in support of the people of war-ravaged Ukraine. All proceeds will go to Nova Ukraine, a nonprofit, Palo Alto-based humanitarian organization, and a representative of the group will speak at the event.
CAMPBELL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy