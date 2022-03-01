ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Senate passes bill banning mail-order abortion drugs

Marietta Daily Journal
 6 days ago

ATLANTA — Women in Georgia would be prohibited from obtaining abortion-inducing drugs through the mail without seeing a doctor under legislation that cleared the state Senate Tuesday. The bill, which passed 31-22 and now moves to the Georgia House of Representatives, targets providing such drugs through telemedicine,...

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Va. Senate passes bill banning admissions discrimination

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Legislation to ban racial discrimination in admissions policies at Virginia’s highly regarded Governor’s Schools has passed a key Senate committee. The 10-5 vote Thursday by the Senate Education and Health Committee comes just days after a federal judge found one Governor’s School...
VIRGINIA STATE
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Senate#Abortion#Drugs#Senate Democrats#Telemedicine#Republican#Capitol Beat News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Marietta Daily Journal

Federal court upholds Georgia redistricting maps

ATLANTA – A federal judge has upheld the use of Georgia’s new legislative and congressional district boundaries for this year’s elections. A ruling handed down Monday by U.S. District Judge Steve Jones declared the May 24 primaries are too close for the court to change the maps drawn by the General Assembly’s Republican majorities last fall.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Florida Senate passes bill banning abortions after 15 weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest

Florida legislators voted on Thursday to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.The move will restrict access to abortion in Florida and will put it one step closer to adopting a gestational limit — currently under review by the US Supreme Court.The senators sent the bill to Governor Ron DeSantis for him to sign it into law.Mr DeSantis’ spokesperson had said earlier in the day that “Governor DeSantis is pro-life and has voiced support for the concepts in this bill,” his spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, said. Senator Janet Cruz, a Democrat from Tampa, said on Thursday: “This bill puts politicians,...
U.S. POLITICS
iheart.com

FL Senate Committee Passes Abortion Restriction Bill

TALLAHASSEE -- The Senate Appropriations Committee has approved legislation that would prevent doctors from performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The proposed 15-week limit resembles a Mississippi law that is under review by the U.S. Supreme Court — a case that is widely seen as a challenge to the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion rights.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Marietta Daily Journal

Manchin outlines a path to revive Biden’s stalled economic agenda

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin laid out a path to reviving President Joe Biden’s economic agenda, saying he could support a slimmed-down version that splits any revenue raised between shrinking the deficit and new spending. His proposal includes partially rolling back the 2017 tax cuts by raising...
INCOME TAX
KREM

'Texas style' abortion bill passes Idaho Senate on party-line vote

BOISE, Idaho — On the topic of abortion, the Idaho Senate made a major move to add on to the 2021 'fetal heartbeat' abortion ban. “Senate Bill 1309 updates last year's legislation to include the private enforcement mechanism modeled after the Texas Act,” said bill sponsor, Republican Senator Patti Anne Lodge.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy