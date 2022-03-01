ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Rules & Regs to Consider for Your 2021 Tax Filing

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Retirement Daily
Retirement Daily
 6 days ago

Tax season has begun! The IRS has started to accept tax fillings for the 2021 tax year and accountants everywhere are ready for another brutal season. With the IRS saying to expect delays from the get-go, returns could be delayed — especially if filing by paper. Regardless of how quickly your return is processed, here are a couple of actions and regulation changes that you should be aware of before you file.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y2pWg_0eSeqGlR00
Peter Craig

IRAs and Retirement Plans

Tax-advantaged retirement savings plans, such as your 401(k) and/or traditional IRA, can help reduce your taxable income. These contributions are made on a pre-tax basis and may be fully or partially deductible, depending on your filing status and income. While the deadline to fund your employer-sponsored 401(k) is December 31st, IRAs can be funded up until the tax filing deadline of April 18th. For 2021, the IRA limits are $6,000 or $7,000 if you are over 50 years or older.

Health Savings Account (HSA)

These accounts allow you to claim a tax deduction for contributions that you, or someone other than your employer, make to your HSA, even if you do not itemize your deductions. Contributions made to your HSA made by your employer (including cafeteria plans) may be excluded from your gross income and the interest or other earnings on the assets in the account are tax free. Distributions may also be tax free if you use them to pay qualified medical expenses. The maximum contributions for the 2021 tax year are $3,600 for individuals and $7,200 for families. There is also an extra $1,000 catch up provision for those 55 years and older. Just like the IRA, these contributions can be made up until the filing deadline of April 18th.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

Standardized Deduction

With the higher standard deduction amount for 2021, many who used to itemize are finding that it does not make sense unless the total is more than the standard deduction amount. Consider grouping your “once a year” deductions into “twice the amount every other year” to accelerate your deduction totals and improve your tax liability. Also, you may want to defer income sources to future years if your tax bracket may be lower then.

If you do itemize, two deductions that can impact your totals but are often overlooked are:

  • Smaller out of pocket charitable contributions. Larger deductions made via checks or payroll are hard to miss, but the smaller items, like miles driven in service of a charitable organization or the cost of stamps to mail out a school fundraiser flier, tend to be forgotten. These expenses can add up quickly!
  • Medical expenses not covered by insurance. Medical expenses that exceed 7.5% of your adjusted gross income can be taken as a deduction. The list of qualifying expenses is quite broad and definitely something to consider. This can include Medicare Part B and Part D premiums. Keep your receipts and tally the costs!

Tax law changes to consider for the 2021 tax year

  • Personal exemptions were eliminated.
  • Standard deduction increases to $12,550 ($25,100 for married couples, $18,800 for head of household)
  • The deduction for state and local taxes is limited to $10,000 ($5,000 if married filing separately).
  • The overall limitation on itemized deductions based on the amount of adjusted gross income was eliminated.
  • Individuals can deduct mortgage interest on no more than $750,000 ($375,000 for married filing separately) of qualifying mortgage debt.
  • The deduction for personal casualty and theft losses was eliminated, except for casualty losses attributable to a federally declared disaster.
  • For 2021, the child tax credit amount increased, the credit was extended to children 17 and younger, and the credit is refundable for most taxpayers if it exceeds tax liability.

Tax planning should be done throughout the year, not just come April. Staying organized and tracking expenses will help ensure that none of your deductions or contributions are overlooked.

About the author: Peter Craig

Peter Craig is an Investment Advisor Representative with A&M Financial Services, LLC, in Westbury, NY, providing highly personalized investment management and financial planning. His inspiration comes from helping business owners, mass affluent, and the next generation plan for the future. Peter can be reached at pcraig@royalaa.com.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. (RAA), member FINRA/SIPC. RAA is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of RAA.

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

You may be eligible to receive $5,000 on your tax refund thanks to stimulus law

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Those who welcomed a new baby to their family in 2021 could qualify to receive up to $5,000 on their tax refund this year. This is due to two tax credits in the $1.9 trillion aid package President Joe Biden signed into law in 2021. Parents who meet eligibility requirements would receive $3,600 thanks to an expanded child tax credit and a $1,400 stimulus check for dependents, according to Andy Phillips, director at the Tax Institute at H&R Block.
INCOME TAX
Outsider.com

Your Tax Return May Get Audited by the IRS: Here’s Why

Getting your tax return audited by the IRS is unlikely to happen, but there are still several things that could trigger the system. We already know that this tax season will be slow going. There’s already a huge backlog of returns from last year. On top of that, the IRS has said that delays are likely to occur, due to staffing issues and errors. In addition to delaying your refund, some errors could get you audited.
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

Millions of Americans have no idea they’re eligible for tax credits up to $8,000

The now-defunct child tax credit expansion is back in the news this week, thanks to AOC saying the expiration of the monthly checks is at least partly responsible for a rise in crime. And that she’s so disgusted with the “s–tshow” of Congress that she thinks about quitting politics “all the time.” Such comments, however, ignore a couple of key facts — such as the second half of the child tax credit, coming via this year’s tax season. Plus other benefits, like the Child and Dependent Care Credit.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Adjusted Gross Income#Tax Credit#Hsa#Ira#Twitter
FingerLakes1.com

Fourth Stimulus Check & Social Security recipients

Stimulus checks have been an asset to millions of Americans since the start of the pandemic, but seniors have been hit the hardest and are looking for a fourth stimulus check. There have been three stimulus checks so far, with two in 2020 and one in 2021. This has Americans...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Can You Claim Pets as Dependents? Pet-Related Tax Breaks Exist

Come tax season, Americans scramble to find every possible tax deduction and credit to reduce their tax bills or maximize their tax refunds. Keeping more of your income is appealing, but following the rules is also important. Many people want to know if they can claim pets as dependents on their taxes. According to Forbes, the simple answer is no. However, there are some tax breaks for pet owners.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
IRS
BGR.com

You might get triple your usual tax refund if you read this now

The Biden White House marked Tuesday, February 8, as a “day of action” to remind Americans to sign up for two huge tax credits when preparing their federal tax return this year. One is the expanded child tax credit, with the second half of that coming via this year’s tax return. The other? The Earned Income Tax Credit, which the Biden administration nearly tripled for workers without dependent children.
INCOME TAX
99.9 KTDY

Target Raises Minimum Wage Range to $24 an Hour

Target announced that they plan to raise their hourly wage to $24 an hour. The company released the news in a press release in which the retailer detailed the plan to implement a new starting wage range from $15 to $24 an hour. The new wages will apply to hourly...
RETAIL
Retirement Daily

Retirement Daily

4K+
Followers
582
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Retirement Daily delivers in-depth analysis on finance, investments and retirement to help you retire with confidence.

 http://retirementdaily.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy