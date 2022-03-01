ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, PA

Slice of Lower Frederick Real Estate Creates Mystery for Township

 6 days ago

Image via Lower Frederick Township.

A sliver of Lower Frederick real estate that does not seem to have an owner has created a real mystery for the township, writes Joe Zlomek for the Sanatoga Post.

The existence of the property surprised the township solicitor and prompted the Board of Supervisors to consider if it wants to attempt claiming the property.

The Lower Frederick part in dark blue is a mystery

Solicitor Peter Nelson informed board members during the last workshop meeting about his findings regarding a parcel of land running parallel to the north side of Swamp Creek he was asked to look into.

After searching through Montgomery County property records to examine the deeds on surrounding parcels, he concluded that the somewhat rectangular property is not owned by any individual or entity.

He added that if the township wanted to, it could apply to Pennsylvania under its Vacant and Unimproved Public Lands Act to take ownership of the land.

The process would not be simple and would most likely include a state investigation, a historical title examination, and an applicable survey. The state would then have the first right of acquisition, which would move on to the township if the state decided to pass.

Read more about the Lower Frederick property in the Sanatoga Post.

