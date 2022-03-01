Isles’ Zdeno Chara, Mat Barzal likely out 2 games

New York Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara and center Mathew Barzal will likely both miss the next two games, coach Barry Trotz said Tuesday.

Chara has an upper-body injury and Barzal has a lower-body injury. Neither played in Sunday’s 4-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Isles are on the road against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night and return home to face the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Chara, 44, has eight assists and 73 penalty minutes in 45 games this season. Last week, he broke an NHL record for defensemen by skating in his 1,652nd regular season game.

Barzal, 24, has 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) through 45 games this season. He is closing in on his fifth consecutive 40-point season for New York.

–Field Level Media

