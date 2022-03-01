San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo to undergo shoulder surgery, still expected to be traded

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo dealt with multiple injuries throughout the 2021 NFL season, only to lead the team to its second NFC Championship Game appearance in three seasons.

Heading into the playoffs, Garoppolo was dealing with a thumb injury that cost him San Francisco’s Week 17 win over the Houston Texans .

It now appears that the embattled signal caller is going to deal with another injury as rumors of a potential trade continue to head up.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Garoppolo will soon undergo surgery on a shoulder injury he suffered during San Francisco’s NFC Wild Card win over the Dallas Cowboys .

“49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to soon undergo shoulder surgery that would sideline him until this summer, sources tell ESPN. It is not expected to impact his trade status and Garoppolo still is likely to be traded this month, per sources.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Jimmy Garoppolo

Schefter goes on to note that that there’s “significant interest” in Garoppolo on the trade block and he’s expected to be moved this month.

Jimmy Garoppolo injury and impact on trade market

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo before the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This reports comes on the heels of another report indicating that there’s not a ton of interest in Garoppolo on the trade market.

Seeing conflicting reports at this time in the NFL off-season calendar is not too surprising. What we do know is that Garoppolo is the most accomplished signal caller set to be traded ahead of the NFL Draft.

We have no idea what’s happening with two-time reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers as he makes a decision on his future. Meanwhile, rumors of a Russell Wilson trade have died down.

As for Houston Texans Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson , we’re not expecting a final determination of whether criminal charges will be filed against him stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct until next month .

Garoppolo, 30, is an interesting case study in that he hasn’t posted tremendous stats with San Francisco and has been injury plagued since the team acquired him from the New England Patriots midway through the 2017 season.

Jimmy Garoppolo stats (2021): 68% completion, 3,810 yards, 20 TD, 12 INT, 98.7 rating

This past season also saw Garoppolo deal with a calf and thumb injury. Remember, he missed 10 games back in 2020 due to high-ankle sprain. Back in 2018, Garoppolo suffered a torn ACL in a Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In reality, Garoppolo has been able to play just one full 16-game regular season slate during his time with the 49ers. That came back in 2019 when he “led” the team to the Super Bowl against the aforementioned Chiefs.

Despite this, Garoppolo has a history of success. He’s posted an eye-opening 33-14 record as a starting quarterback in the NFL. That has to be seen as appealing to teams who are currently in quarterback purgatory. This includes the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders.

It will be interesting to see what comes of this in the next few days. But as Schefter noted, expect Jimmy Garoppolo to be traded. San Francisco is ready to roll with youngster Trey Lance under center — leaving no room for the veteran signal caller in Northern California.

