ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo to undergo shoulder surgery, still expected to be traded

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZqTDH_0eSepLDH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32QEMW_0eSepLDH00

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo dealt with multiple injuries throughout the 2021 NFL season, only to lead the team to its second NFC Championship Game appearance in three seasons.

Heading into the playoffs, Garoppolo was dealing with a thumb injury that cost him San Francisco’s Week 17 win over the Houston Texans .

It now appears that the embattled signal caller is going to deal with another injury as rumors of a potential trade continue to head up.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Garoppolo will soon undergo surgery on a shoulder injury he suffered during San Francisco’s NFC Wild Card win over the Dallas Cowboys .

“49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to soon undergo shoulder surgery that would sideline him until this summer, sources tell ESPN. It is not expected to impact his trade status and Garoppolo still is likely to be traded this month, per sources.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Jimmy Garoppolo

Schefter goes on to note that that there’s “significant interest” in Garoppolo on the trade block and he’s expected to be moved this month.

Related: Ideal Jimmy Garoppolo trade scenarios

Jimmy Garoppolo injury and impact on trade market

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tsD21_0eSepLDH00
Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo before the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This reports comes on the heels of another report indicating that there’s not a ton of interest in Garoppolo on the trade market.

Seeing conflicting reports at this time in the NFL off-season calendar is not too surprising. What we do know is that Garoppolo is the most accomplished signal caller set to be traded ahead of the NFL Draft.

We have no idea what’s happening with two-time reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers as he makes a decision on his future. Meanwhile, rumors of a Russell Wilson trade have died down.

As for Houston Texans Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson , we’re not expecting a final determination of whether criminal charges will be filed against him stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct until next month .

Related: Sportsnaut’s updated NFL trade rumors

Garoppolo, 30, is an interesting case study in that he hasn’t posted tremendous stats with San Francisco and has been injury plagued since the team acquired him from the New England Patriots midway through the 2017 season.

This past season also saw Garoppolo deal with a calf and thumb injury. Remember, he missed 10 games back in 2020 due to high-ankle sprain. Back in 2018, Garoppolo suffered a torn ACL in a Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In reality, Garoppolo has been able to play just one full 16-game regular season slate during his time with the 49ers. That came back in 2019 when he “led” the team to the Super Bowl against the aforementioned Chiefs.

Despite this, Garoppolo has a history of success. He’s posted an eye-opening 33-14 record as a starting quarterback in the NFL. That has to be seen as appealing to teams who are currently in quarterback purgatory. This includes the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders.

It will be interesting to see what comes of this in the next few days. But as Schefter noted, expect Jimmy Garoppolo to be traded. San Francisco is ready to roll with youngster Trey Lance under center — leaving no room for the veteran signal caller in Northern California.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Apparently Unhappy With Super Bowl Halftime Show Incident

During halftime of Super Bowl 56, fans were treated to a spectacular show from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar. The Bengals and Rams, however, spent the extended halftime break making adjustments to use in the second half. But not every Bengals player joined the team in the locker room.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitch Trubisky report

While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
NFL
The Spun

Monday Night Football Loses Analyst: NFL World Reacts

ESPN’s Monday Night Football team is reportedly losing one of its analysts to a National Football League coaching job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, analyst Brian Griese is leaving the Worldwide Leader for a coaching job in San Francisco. “Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Another Dallas Cowboys Star Could Be Released

Amari Cooper isn’t the only Dallas Cowboys star whose future with the team is unclear. According to a report from the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys standout pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence rejected a pay cut offer from the team. Lawrence’s future with the team is now unclear, per the report....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Panthers#San Francisco#American Football#Texans#Espn#Nfc Wild Card#The Los Angeles Rams
FOX Sports

The first Aaron Rodgers domino is about to fall

Deadlines, as any sportswriter will tell you, can either be a boon or a curse. But just know this: If they didn’t exist, nothing much would ever get done (or written). One of the NFL’s most awaited deadlines arrives on Tuesday, and while much uncertainty remains surrounding the Aaron Rodgers saga, what goes down over the next day or so should help bring things to a head.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

45K+
Followers
38K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy