ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Mardi Gras traditions: What is the ‘Greasing of the Poles’?

By Michael Bartiromo, with photojournalist Justin Abshire, Wild Bill Wood
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLYpG_0eSepBO100

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO /NEXSTAR) — The Big Easy once again became “The Big Greasy” over the weekend, albeit for a few brief moments.

More News from WRBL

“The Greasing of the Poles,” an annual tradition that takes place during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, may not be as well-known as some of the city’s other celebrations, but it’s undoubtedly just as wild. It all started more than five decades ago when the management of the Royal Sonesta hotel in the French Quarter began lubricating the poles that hold up the hotel’s cast-iron balconies to keep revelers from attempting to climb up.

New Orleans putting on 1st full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020

“Our coveted Bourbon balconies were getting invaded by [people] from the street, climbing up the poles to get up to the sacred ground,” Al Groos, the general manager of the Royal Sonesta, explained in an interview with WGNO ‘s Bill Wood.

This practice eventually morphed into a contest — the “Greasing of the Poles” — which has been going strong for 52 years.

Contestants at the event, also known as “greasers,” are tasked with lubricating the poles while giving a performance for a panel of local celebrity judges, per the tourism site GoNola.com . Today, the contest also recognizes a “People’s Choice” winner, chosen by the spectators.

This year’s champion was Greg Kata, who, at one point, used his curly wig to slather the pole in petroleum jelly. Another contestant, Mamie Dame, took home the People’s Choice award after performing more of a burlesque routine while applying grease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uajoc_0eSepBO100
Greg Kata, seen here at this year’s Greasing of the Poles competition on Feb. 25, 2022, was declared the winner of the 2022 event by the judging panel. (WGNO)

Both winners enjoyed champagne and bragging rights. Viewers, meanwhile, hopefully, went home with memories that’ll hold them over until next year’s “Greasing.”

Fat Tuesday: What to know about the unofficial start of Lent

“People come, they see something they’ve never seen before, they laugh, they have a hoot and it sets the tone for the rest of the weekend,” Groos told WGNO.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Goat trapped in the Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An unusual situation in the Chattahoochee River Monday afternoon, a goat trapped in the middle of the river. The goat is standing on a rock in the water. We are not sure how the goat got in the water. It is possible the animal was trapped after heavy rain earlier in […]
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
WRBL News 3

Russell County and Phenix City host annual Luncheon

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – State, City and local elected officials from both Georgia and Alabama gathered at Martin Idle-Hour Park Community center to discuss everything besides business. Attendees ranged from school board members to district council members as well as the Mayors of Phenix City, Columbus, Smith Station and Fort Benning Commanding Major General […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Weather Aware:Chance for storms between 4 PM -8 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-After a gorgeous weekend with sun and warm temperatures, we’ve got some big changes in the forecast. Today will be the last day of the 80s for the foreseeable future, we’ll add in a chance for showers and storms as a cold front approaches. A round of isolated showers will move in by […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grease#Poles#Celebrity#Wgno Nexstar#The Royal Sonesta#The People S Choice#Unoffici
WRBL News 3

Most popular boy names in the 60s in South Carolina

Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones. More News from […]
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
News Break
Politics
WRBL News 3

WATCH: VP Kamala Harris speaks at ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to speak in Selma, Ala. to commemorate the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.” Bloody Sunday refers to the events of March 7, 1965, when Alabama State Troopers attacked unarmed marchers, including John Lewis, on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Images of the events galvanized the American public and […]
SELMA, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy