Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This weekend, efforts will be underway to cleanup some local waterways. Volunteers will be digging out one crab trap at a time. Many crab traps are left behind by either recreational or commercial fishers. They continue to fill with crabs and other species over time with no one to clean them out. Friday, the west cove portion of the Calcasieu Lake was closed off for clean-up and will remain closed until Feb. 23.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO