This restaurant is going all out for ‘Squid Game’

A restaurant in Saudi Arabia is going all out for the widely popular Netflix series, Squid Game.

In a report from Buzz60, Chimney Bistro in Riyadh, the staff dress up in Squid Game costume and dance around the guests.

We liked the idea of the show and the competition in the show, we applied it in a way that complies with our traditions and culture," sais Sultan Mumtaz, the operation development manager at Chimney Bistro.

