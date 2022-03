Our long personal Scottish nightmare is over. On Sunday, the prolonged Droughtlander will finally come to an end as season 6 of Outlander premieres on Starz. The gap between seasons is the longest audiences have had to wait for more of the historical drama, thanks to the pandemic. Fans have been left wondering how Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will process the horrible trauma of her experiences in the season 5 finale, whether Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) can accept and find peace in their lives in the 1700s, and what will become of them all as the American Revolution edges ever closer to the Ridge.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO