MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Commissioners voted on Thursday to replace former State Sen. Katrina Robinson. Six candidates were up for the vote, and State Rep. London Lamar (D-Memphis) has been chosen to fill the seat. Thursday was also supposed to be Robinson's sentencing hearing, but the judge delayed it. She's set to go back to court on March 18 to learn what she will serve.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO