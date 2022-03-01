ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Realty Trust Group Continues Expansion with Office Opening in Texas

Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Texas - March 2022) Healthcare real estate advisory and services firm Realty Trust Group (RTG) announced continued expansion with the opening of an office in Houston, Texas. This expansion will strengthen the company’s relationships with hospitals, physician groups, and property owners across the state establishing a regional hub for the southwestern...

Houston Business Journal

The 3rd Annual Quest Trust Company Quest Expo Returns this September

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Healthcare Real Estate#Health Care#Rtg
Houston Business Journal

Houston energy tech co. eyes oil field service growth after $148M deal

Houston-based oil field services tech company LiquidFrameworks is eyeing growth after being acquired by Pleasanton, California-based ServiceMax. The $148 million deal closed in November 2021, and the two companies have been working through integration so far in 2022, said Travis Parigi, founder and CEO of LiquidFrameworks. LiquidFrameworks develops field software...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Business Journal

Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Houston Business Journal

Houston Business Journal

Houston, TX
The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

