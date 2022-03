We got our biggest snowfall of the season in southeast Wisconsin to end last week, but after lots of weekend sunshine and temperatures well above 32* we've seen a lot of melting. As of Monday, we are sitting at just under 22" of snowfall for the season which is nearly 18" below the average of 39.6" and well below the 46"+ of snow we had at this point last season.

