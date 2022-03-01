In Praise of Meditative TV

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around December 2020, I was sick of new television. I had run through the buzzy pandemic era TV shows; I don’t consider myself a hardcore TV fan, but that little window when I didn’t have anything new to watch was rough. That’s likely why I was so excited about the premiere...

