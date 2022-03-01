In Praise of Meditative TV

"At first glance, it’s fair to assume other shows streaming on HBO Max like How to With John Wilson (which was recently renewed for a third season) and Chillin Island (which just wrapped its first) have nothing in common with Lurie’s anti-painting lesson show, besides sharing a network," says Jason Diamond. "But speaking as somebody who is usually anti-binge, I found myself tearing through all three shows. Watching Lurie’s show, had the same impact on my mood as Chillin Island, a show where three New Yorkers and a guest or two go way, way out of their element into nature, as did How To With John Wilson, the titular host’s quirky, off-beat love letter to New York City. Compared with other television shows, watching these required little to no involvement on my part. I didn’t have to get caught up in anything. I didn’t have to process a ton of drama. I never felt a little worse or more upset than I did before I turned them on. In fact, I usually felt refreshed. But there’s more that goes into meditative television. It’s not the same as what The New Yorker dubbed 'Ambient TV'; in fact, I find myself highly engaged."

