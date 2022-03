For Ryan Brehm, a trip to balmy Puerto Rico this week has been anything but a relaxing vacation. Playing on the final week of a medical exemption at the Puerto Rico Open, Brehm needs to finish either first or solo second to retain his PGA Tour status the rest of this season. A victory also would include a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour. Anything outside the top two Sunday means he’s headed back to the Korn Ferry Tour, where he’s a two-time winner.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO