Cast your vote for new Montana wheat and barley variety names

Here is where YOUR vote will help the new Mandan Rodeo Mascot ride high. Had a chance to talk to Isaac Bugarin on the phone this morning, and as always, I could feel his excitement and energy a trillion times over. Isaac is the event marketing specialist, which is the perfect title for this young man. He puts his whole heart and soul into working with the Mandan Rodeo and the Bismarck Larks. A Colorado native, he moved here back in January of last year, his favorite part of his job is giving back to our community, his enthusiasm and modest attitude are addicting, and it rubs off on other people. That's the greatest feature you can have, and we are lucky to have him here in Bismarck/Mandan. You won't be able to miss him at this event, or at a Bismarck Larks game, or at the Bismarck Marathon, his genuine smile shines bright like Batman's "B" up in the sky.

MANDAN, ND ・ 20 HOURS AGO