Montana State

Cast your vote for new Montana wheat and barley variety names

By Renee Jean
Sidney Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREAT FALLS — The Montana Wheat and Barley Committee (MWBC) and the Montana State University (MSU) Plant Sciences and Plant Pathology Department are inviting the public to help name four new wheat and barley varieties released to the public this year....

www.sidneyherald.com

