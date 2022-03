Kanye West is challenging his divorce from Kim Kardashian, now reportedly telling a judge his Instagram posts about her should not be admissible in court. On Saturday (Feb. 26), TMZ shared an update on the KimYe divorce saga. According to the celebrity news site, Kanye is pushing for his IG posts regarding Kim to be slashed from the record. According to TMZ, Kanye's legal team is arguing that Kim can't prove many of the posts were actually put up by Kanye himself.

