Welcome to the 119th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky. The next few nights the Moon will shine near the bright star Aldebaran and the star cluster the Pleiades (Sky & Telescope). The Moon will get higher in the sky as the week goes on (Sky & Telescope). Be sure to look Southwest at about 8 P.M. EST to see this (Sky & Telescope).

