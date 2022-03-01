Honeywell rolls out hybrid work policies, aims to grow large Houston footprint

The 3rd Annual Quest Expo Friday – Sunday, September 23rd-25th – HOUSTON The opportunity to expand your network and learn from the most sought-after industry leaders is waiting for you at the Quest Expo. Don’t miss over 35 amazing panelists and speakers at the 2022 Quest Expo at the Westin Galleria in Houston, Texas from September 23 – 25. In the fast-paced investment industry, timing is everything and by attending the largest Self-Directed IRA conference in the Nation, you’ll be on the cutting edge! Attendees can experience fresh takes on proven real estate concepts, with plenty of the Quest flare you know and love. The weekend will be filled with outstanding education, keynote presentations from leading experts, diverse networking, local and national exhibitors, and thought-provoking panels that incite creative new strategies beyond imagination. At Quest, we aim to bring the best information from the most highly sought-after professionals to show you how fun alternative investing can really be. This will be a sure-fire way to spend your weekend, a great opportunity to start making new future connections, and the best place to get brand new self-directed IRA and investing knowledge from the experts. Past participants have loved this event, and we know you will, too. “You’ve got to come if you’re new, you need education and contacts; you can network. If you’re experienced, then it’s the funding, the money, the deal flow. Anything you need, you’re going to find it at the Quest Expo,” said one past attendee. Expert Panels You Can Expect at the Quest Expo: - Crypto is Calling! – Navigating the Digital Asset Revolution - Self-Direction and Syndications! Understanding Multifamily - Understanding Due Diligence - How to Protect Yourself and Your Assets - Creating Your Legacy: How to Use Your Real Estate Skills to Retire Wealthy - The Future is Female - Women in Real Estate - 2022 Recap and Forecasting the 2023 Real Estate Market - And many more! Tickets to the Quest Expo are in Early Bird pricing right now at $175 ($249) for General Admission and $299 ($399) for VIP. Ticket prices will go up in June, so don’t miss your chance at the cheapest tickets. The Quest Expo will feature a special Casino Night Networking Party the night before the event for those with VIP tickets. Retire rich in real estate this fall at the Quest Expo and get your exclusive ticket today at the link provided. Quest Trust Company makes investing fun while putting the control back in your hands. Quest is a Self-Directed IRA custodian that administers IRAs for the purpose of investing in alternative investments, like real estate, notes, oil and gas, private placements, and more. With a Self-Directed IRA, you get to make the decisions about your financial future, and our staff will provide expert account administration, the latest online features, and excellent transaction support services. We also offer top Self-Directed IRA education from our certified IRA specialists to our Education Center where you can watch videos, join in webinars, and read archived blogs. You can take control and reach your retirement goals with Quest Trust Company.

