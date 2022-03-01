Michelin 3-star Bay Area restaurant to temporarily close after fire

SingleThread, at 131 North St., Healdsburg, has temporarily closed after a fire. (Yonnie C. via Yelp)

Michelin three-star Healdsburg restaurant and farm SingleThread has hit a stroke of bad luck. Following a duct fire that broke out in the restaurant Feb. 19, as first reported by SoCoNews , SingleThread has announced on social media that it will remain closed for at least the next month.

"Upon assessing the fire damage we have been told the difficult news that we need to remain closed for the month of March while we repair our exhaust system," read the announcement. "... We cannot say with certainty what date we will reopen, and at this time are unable to offer bookings for March or April."

Healdsburg fire crews responded to reports of smoke and fire on the roof of the SingleThread building about 10:50 p.m. on Feb. 19, reported SoCoNews. Crews were able to contain the fire in about 10 minutes by taking apart the duct exhaust system, and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

"We’d like to thank our team here at SingleThread who jumped into action and the Healdsburg Fire Department for their amazing response," read a social media post from SingleThread the night of the incident.

The luxurious Wine Country restaurant will refund people with March reservations and postpone April's booking release until there is a more concrete reopening date.

"We hope to be able to share details soon," shared SingleThread on Instagram. "We are very grateful for your understanding and support."

SFGATE reached out to SingleThread for comment but did not hear back at time of publication.

More Food + Drink

- This secluded Catalina Island bar invented California's most unusual boozy sensation

- This is what California's first grocery stores used to look like

- Guy Fieri's Super Bowl commercial creates a Flavortown universe

- Subway store in Oakland keeps getting targeted with graffiti

- West Oakland's only full-fledged grocery store to close

- Doritos, the Super Bowl favorite snack, were created at Disneyland