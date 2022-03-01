ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Depew, NY

Man pleads guilty to animal cruelty

By Tom Puckett
WBEN 930AM
 6 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - A Depew man faces two years in prison after admitting to killing his cat. 52-year-old Boyd Baker pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals.

On Feb. 14 of last year, Depew Police officers responded to a residence on Penora Street after receiving a 9-1-1 call from a neighbor. Baker is accused of hitting his cat multiple times with a baseball bat in the driveway outside of his home. A police officer found the cat severely injured before it died.

A necropsy determined that the cat, named “Roxy,” died from blunt force trauma.

Sentencing is set for May 12.

