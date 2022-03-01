Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, March 3-10

Thursday, March 3

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Sunday, March 6

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church blood drive, 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sun House Hall, 7715 Draper Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. The San Diego Blood Bank says area hospitals are facing their worst blood shortage in more than a decade. (619) 400-8251. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, March 7

• Dan McKinney Family YMCA blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., parking lot at 8355 Cliffridge Ave., La Jolla. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment encouraged; photo identification required. The San Diego Blood Bank says area hospitals are facing their worst blood shortage in more than a decade. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

Tuesday, March 8

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online and at La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Robert Brooke Eldridge will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Wednesday, March 9

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollabythesea.com.

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. Email ljsa.org@gmail.com.

Thursday, March 10

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online and in person at a location to be determined. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday's edition. ◆

