Cue the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme, because a two-part Larry David documentary premieres on HBO tonight. And in what is essentially the exact opposite of that, Joe Biden will be addressing the nation this evening in his State of the Union address. Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the Oscar-nominated Japanese drama Drive My Car makes its streaming premiere, Amanda Seyfried plays Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, and Outlander returns for Season 6. Also, somewhere in the middle of all of that, you're going to have to dig into your repressed 2020/2021 memories of Tiger King to watch Kate McKinnon play Carole Baskin in Joe vs. Carole.

