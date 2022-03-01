King of Prussia-based Universal Health Services Tops Wall Street Expectations with Q4 Results

Image via Universal Health Services.

King of Prussia-based Universal Health Services, one of the nation’s largest providers of hospital and healthcare services, has topped Wall Street expectations with its fourth-quarter results, according to a staff report from The Kansas City Star.

The hospital and health facility operator reported a net income of $239.1 million and a profit of $3 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.95 per share, which is above the average estimate of $2.83 per share from the five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

In the period, the King of Prussia-based company reported revenue of $3.28 billion, which is above the expected $3.14 billion from four analysts surveyed by Zacks.

Universal Health Services has recently reported a profit of $991.6 million for the year or $11.82 per share. Meanwhile, revenue was reported as $12.64 billion.

The company expects to see full-year earnings in the range of $11.90 to $12.90 per share. Revenue is expected to be in the range of between $13.42 billion and $13.69 billion.

UHS is an American Fortune 500 company that provides hospital and healthcare services, based in Montgomery County.