South Range boys’ basketball final stats

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – In coach Will Klucinec’s first season at the helm, South Range was one win shy of posting a 7-7 record in the highly-competitive Northeast 8 Conference. The Raiders began the year only winning one of their first 12 games. However, South Range closed out the campaign by winning six of their last 12 outings.
The team featured four players who averaged seven points or more per game.Balanced scoring attack lifts South Range by Niles
In the post-season, South Range got by Pymatuning Valley (59-52) before falling to Liberty (55-44) in the sectional championship game.
Head Coach : Will Klucinec
Record: 7-17 (6-8), fifth place in Northeast 8
Individual Leaders
Scoring
Landon Moore (SO) – 12.3
Ayden Leon (JR) – 9.3
Dylan Turvey (SO) – 8.2
Mark Naples (SR) – 7.5
Cory Penick (SR) – 4.3
Jared Klucinec (FR) – 3.7
Rebounding
Landon Moore (SO) – 7.2
Dylan Turvey (SO) – 6.0
Ayden Leon (JR) – 5.1
Mark Naples (SR) – 3.5
Assists
Dylan Turvey (SO) – 2.6
Mark Naples (SR) – 2.2
Cory Penick (SR) – 1.6
Steals
Landon Moore (SO) – 1.8
Three-Point Percentage
Jared Klucinec (FR) – 42.9%
Free Throw Percentage
Jared Klucinec (FR) – 90.5%
Field Goal Percentage
Landon Moore (SO) – 49.1%
South Range’s Recent History
Scoring 12 points or more per game
2021-22: Landon Moore – 12.3
2019-20: Chris Brooks – 19.6
2018-19: Chris Brooks – 17.2; Jaxon Anderson – 12.4
2017-18: Mike Cunningham – 14.2; Jaxon Anderson – 12.6
2016-17: Dan Ritter – 15.6; Brandon Youngs – 12.0
2015-16: Preston Stitt – 13.5
2014-15: Garrett Anderson – 15.6; Preston Stitt – 14.0
2013-14: Garrett Anderson – 13.0
