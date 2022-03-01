ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, MD

High Road School in Elkton prepares for "Transition Olympics" to help students learn life skills

By By Matt Hooke mhooke@chespub,com
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 6 days ago

ELKTON — Senior Jeremiah Andrews helped his fellow students at the High Road School in Cecil County on Wednesday pour and mix pancake batter, before ladling the discs of batter and chocolates chips onto a small griddle.

The exercise was one of many to prepare students at the school for the “Transition Olympics,” a relay race where students from schools across Maryland and Delaware compete in a test of life skills such as setting tables, sorting clothes, making pancakes, and more that will help them transition to life after graduation.

“They really just stepped up and have been open to trying all the different things we’ve been doing,” transition coordinator Morgan Davis said. “I’m very proud and I think they’re proud of themselves too.”

High Road School is a non-public school that primarily works with children with emotional disabilities or an autism spectrum disability. Students are referred to the program from their local school system. The Transition Olympics will take place March 4 in Wilmington.

Andrews, a student coach for the High Road olympics team, especially enjoyed the hands-on skills activities teach. He plans to apply to art college after graduation.

An important element of the program is how it gives students the opportunity to meet students from other High Road Schools. Six students will represent the Elkton institution in Wilmington.

“They get pushed a little out of their comfort zone to go and interact with other students,” Davis said.

The skills learned during the Olympics help students find jobs or attend college. The program has partnerships with the Cecil County Animal Shelter, Cecil County Neighborhood Youth Panel, and Youth Empowerment Source.

“We work one on one with each student to find what is best for them,” Davis said.

Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

