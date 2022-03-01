ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Missouri Senate committee hears testimony on bill to ban trans-athletes

By Gregg Palermo
FOX 2
 6 days ago

ST. LOUIS– Teams or sports designed for females, women, or girls would not be open to students born as male under a bill heard in a Missouri State Senate committee Tuesday, bringing the debate over transgender athletics to Missouri.

Under Senate Bill 781, called the “Save Women’s Sports Act”, “No governmental entity, licensing or accrediting organization, or athletic association or organization shall take any adverse action, as described in the act, against a school for maintaining separate interscholastic or intramural athletic teams or sports for students of the female sex.”

It also creates a pathway for students to bring civil action in court within two years of the alleged harm. If successful, plaintiffs could be “awarded monetary damages, attorney fees and costs, and any other relief considered appropriate by the court.”

Advocates fear that girls and women will lose out on opportunities to compete, and that transgender athletes would have unfair advantages in competition, citing the controversy over college swimmer Lia Thomas.

Thomas, the former male swimmer for the Quakers has followed NCAA and Ivy League rules since she started her transition in May 2019 with hormone replacement therapy. Her triumphs have been overshadowed by criticism that it’s not fair for a swimmer who competed as a man three years ago to now line up against women.

A representative of Greater St. Louis Inc. spoke in opposition, citing the economic repercussions that could come with legislation, including the loss of potential opportunities to host NCAA events. Several St. Louis area rabbis also testified in opposition, as did a representative for the Kansas City Area Chamber of Commerce, which said the decision should be addressed at the local level.

Critics also said the bill does nothing to address issues facing women in sports, including sexual assault, challenges to Title IX, equal pay and funding.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

