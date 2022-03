SEATTLE — A West Seattle construction company's owner was sentenced to jail Friday for the death of one of his workers who died when a trench collapsed at a site in 2016. Phillip Numrich, the owner of Alki Construction, was sentenced to 45 days in jail in what the Washington Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) calls a historic case to hold an employer criminally responsible for a workers' death.

