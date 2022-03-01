ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 person displaced after house fire in Thousand Oaks

By Cytlalli Salgado, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 6 days ago
A house fire in Thousand Oaks Tuesday morning displaced at least one person, authorities said.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., the Ventura County Fire Department arrived to the 3000 block of Darlington Drive in Thousand Oaks with information that a person may be inside. Crews initially saw heavy smoke coming from the single-story home, said Capt. Brian McGrath, a spokesman for the agency.

The potential for a rescue drew out a much larger response to render aid if needed. Firefighters searched for a woman reported to be inside the home.

During their investigation, no one was found inside. The woman, whose age was not immediately available, had been out in front of the home, McGrath said.

Most of the fire was contained to a bedroom in back of the home, although some of the blaze spread into the attic. Properties surrounding the home were not at risk of exposure from the fire, said McGrath.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported. Red Cross was requested to assist the woman due to property damage from the fire, said McGrath.

As of 11:30 a.m., fire crews were still at the scene for clean up. The fire had been knocked out with the first units that arrived.

Cytlalli Salgado is a breaking news reporter for the Ventura County Star. She can be reached by calling 805-437-0257 or emailing cytlalli.salgado@vcstar.com.

VC Star | Ventura County Star

