Robert Pattinson said he 'never wants to see a piece of white fish with just lemon' again after dieting for 'The Batman'

By Gabby Landsverk
Insider
 6 days ago

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in "The Batman."

Warner Bros.

  • Actor Robert Pattinson said he underwent a specific diet to star in "The Batman."
  • He cut out processed meat, alcohol, and fried food, and ate so much boiled fish he got tired of it.
  • Fish is a common food on muscle-building diets because it's high in protein and healthy fats.

Actor Robert Pattinson, star of the upcoming superhero film "The Batman," said portraying the Dark Knight involved eating lots of bland, boiled fish.

Pattinson previously said he cut back on alcohol, processed meat, and fried food to build a superhero physique. In a recent interview, he shared that his diet included so much fish he got tired of eating it.

"I never want to see a piece of white fish with just lemon on it ever again," he told On Demand Entertainment .

Fish is a common staple on muscle-building diets because it's a great source of healthy fats, and packs a ton of protein. However, it can get tedious — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said he's been eating salmon for years despite being tired of it because of the health benefits.

"I hate salmon, I have salmon out of my ears. But it's a great fish in terms of health and fitness," Johnson told Delish .

Previously, Pattinson also shared he was eating foods like oatmeal with protein powder and canned tuna, which are high-protein and convenient, but bland, Insider's Jacob Sarkisian previously reported .

Pattinson also said previously he wasn't working out for the role of Batman , which he later revealed was a joke . Between his diet, intense training, and filming schedule, the star said he was completely exhausted by the film's completion.

