ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Has Facebook warned you to secure your account? Here’s why

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kara Sutyak
WREG
WREG
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mgyDm_0eSel4rf00

( WJW ) — Some people logging onto Facebook on Tuesday morning were getting a message about their account.

The message reads: “Your account has the potential to reach a lot more people than an average Facebook user. Hackers are often motivated to attack accounts that have a lot of followers, run important Pages, or hold some community significance.”

‘Something was off’: Local woman says someone used Apple AirTag to track her

Meta says to help defend against “targeted attacks,” it’s requiring Facebook Protect for some accounts. The message also said that if you don’t turn on Facebook Protect for your account by March 17, 2022, you will be locked out of your account until you enable it.

Once Facebook Protect is turned on, it goes through to check your account for “vulnerabilities” and makes sure you’re signed up for two-factor authentication. Meta says that significantly improves the security of your account.

Meta also said Facebook Protect isn’t available to everyone. The company said it requires stronger security for accounts that have the potential to reach a large audience.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Family wants justice for teen found dead on Carnes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends came together Saturday in the University District to remember the life of a teenager killed last month. Jacobi Price, 19, was found shot to death and found dead in the middle of Carnes Avenue. His family said someone shot him multiple times and threw him out of the car […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wjw#Apple
Benzinga

Here's Why Russia Looks To Partially Limit Facebook Access

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor, the Russian federal executive agency responsible for monitoring, controlling, and censoring Russian mass media, looks to partially restrict access to Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook, Reuters reports. The restriction was in response to regulations the U.S. social media giant has imposed on Russian media, accusing...
INTERNET
Android Central

Visible suddenly terminated some customer accounts — here's why

Some Reddit and Twitter users have complained that Visible suddenly terminated their accounts and phone numbers. Affected customers took advantage of a recent promotion featuring a $200 gift card and reduced plan pricing for the first two months. Visible has responded to indicate that the cancellations were targeted at those...
TECHNOLOGY
WREG

Newborn baby found dead on side of the road, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The body of a newborn baby was found dead on the side of the road Sunday. According to Memphis Police, the baby was found wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag in the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road. Police said the baby appeared to be full term. No arrests have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man released, second suspect detained in Whitehaven library shooting

This story has been updated to reflect the correct identity of the shooter. Memphis Police previously said Anquintonio Harvey was the shooter, but he was released without charges after further investigation. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police say the man who shot and injured three boys at the Whitehaven library is in custody. Investigators developed Javontay Paige, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
WREG

Woman arrested in Rhodes student’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another arrest has been made in the home invasion killing of Rhodes College student Andrew “Drew” Rainer last October. Memphis Police announced Friday that Raquel Lori Frye was arrested by U.S. Marshals. Details of Frye’s alleged involvement were not immediately available, but she is charged with facilitation of first-degree murder, facilitation of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Nephew said uncle shot at wife at red light, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge after officers say he shot at his wife at a red light in December. Officers said the suspect’s wife was driving near Lauderdale and Willie Mitchell on Dec. 7 when she noticed a car following her. She stopped at a red light […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two arrested after double homicide in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men wanted in a deadly double shooting in North Memphis last year were arrested by a U.S. Marshals task force Saturday. Brandon K. Henderson and Argustas Travis are both charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Mario Moore and Courtney Riley. The victims were shot Sept. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Kroger worker accused of recording woman in bathroom

OXFORD, Miss.– A 19-year-old employee from Lafayette County, Mississippi is accused of using his phone to secretly record a woman while she was in a bathroom. Amber Ferguson was surprised to learn an employee at a Kroger store in Oxford had been arrested for allegedly using his phone to secretly record women in one of […]
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Suspects wanted in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for two suspects after a man was shot in Whitehaven Saturday night. Police said a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found in a 2005 black Ford Mustang in the 1700 block of Commonwealth. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses told police they saw two men […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Roof falls onto cars at Lamar Ave. store; two hurt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured when part of the roof structure of a business fell onto cars parked outside Saturday morning. Police said it happened at a convenience store at 2133 Lamar Ave., near South Parkway. Two people were hospitalized, but police said their injuries were not critical. It’s not clear what caused […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen hits toddler with gun during carjacking, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old was arrested after police said he is responsible for two carjacking incidents over the weekend. Police responded to a carjacking call on March 5 on the 5200 block of Flowering Peach. The victim told police he parked his car when three suspects approached him demanding the car keys. The victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man convicted in attack on ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A jury convicted a Raleigh man of shooting his ex-girlfriend and leaving her to die in 2016, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. The victim and others identified Deuterondus Anderson, 37, as the gunman. He was arrested two months later. On Feb. 20, 2016, the victim was returning to her apartment […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Rain, wind and storms on Sunday, Monday

UPDATE 2:56 P.M.: A tornado watch has been issued for Craighead, Mississippi and Poinsett counties. Keep the umbrella’s handy this morning for some light rain on the way to Sunday school or brunch. Rain/storm chances will continue throughout the afternoon and evening as well. Rain may be heavy at times, winds gusty from the south […]
ENVIRONMENT
WREG

Man disguised as Walmart employee steals TVs

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole several TVs. The burglary happened at the Walmart on Elvis Presley in Whitehaven on Feb. 28. According to Memphis Police, a man wearing a blue Walmart smock walked into the stock area of the store and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Couple, daughter found dead in Ark.; 1 arrested

Arkansas State Police say a central Arkansas couple and their adult daughter have been found dead and the daughter’s husband arrested. State police said Saturday that the bodies of 64-year-old James Turner, 62-year-old Amanda Turner of Hazen and 46-year-old Mirranda Munnerlyn of Carlisle were found outside a home in Hazen by officers investigating a “shooting […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

WREG

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy