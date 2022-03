A 34-year-old Massachusetts State Trooper was killed in the line of duty Thursday night when she attempted to pull over into the breakdown lane to help a disabled motorist. Shortly before midnight, Trooper Tamar Bucci was struck and killed on I-93 North in Stoneham by a gasoline tanker carrying a full load of 10,000 gallons of gas. The tanker hit Bucci's cruiser, throwing it off the road. Two civilian good Samaritans raced to pull the trooper from the damaged police car, and Stoneham Police performed emergency CPR. However, Bucci was pronounced dead at Massachusetts General Hospital.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO