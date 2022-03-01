Wreck on ramp to I-65 SB cleared

Helima Croft, head of Commodity Strategy at RBC Capital Markets, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the Biden administration's ban on oil imports from Russia, and how it could impact the U.S. economy and Russia's war in Ukraine.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrency that urges the Federal Reserve to explore whether the central bank should jump in and create its own digital currency. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the effort would “promote a fairer, more...
Washington — The House is moving closer to a vote Wednesday on a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill to keep the federal government open and provide $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine and Eastern European countries, while $15.6 billion for the response to COVID-19 fell by the wayside as Democrats worked to pass the legislation.
The first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig has died, two months after the groundbreaking experiment, the Maryland hospital that performed the surgery announced Wednesday. David Bennett, 57, died Tuesday at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Doctors didn't give an exact cause of death, saying only...
The Pentagon on Wednesday laid out a litany of reasons the United States does not support the transfer of aging Polish fighter jets to Ukraine, calling it a “high risk” plan that would likely heighten tensions with Russia. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , in a Wednesday morning conversation...
Demonstrators across Florida protested after the controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill passed in the Senate. The bill would restrict teachers and school districts from discussing gender identity and topics surrounding sexuality in the classroom from kindergarten through third grade. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's strategy in grappling with the domestic fallout from gasoline price increases is for Americans to direct their anger at one man: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden and his administration have coalesced around the phrase "Putin price hike" to describe the energy inflation...
The Senate voted Tuesday in favor of bipartisan legislation to overhaul the U.S. Postal Service's finances, ensuring a six-day-a-week delivery while providing the agency with more opportunities to expand business and avoid a government bailout. The measure, known as the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022, passed in a 79-19...
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative former top prosecutor, appeared close to winning South Korea’s presidential election on Thursday, defeating an outspoken ruling liberal party candidate in one of the country’s most closely fought elections. With more than 92% of the ballots counted...
A children's hospital in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol was "completely destroyed" in the midst of Russian airstrikes, city officials said Wednesday, with video showing a charred building missing windows and surrounded by piles of debris. The head of Ukraine's Donetsk region reported 17 people were wounded, including...
Comments / 1