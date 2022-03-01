ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Domino's CEO Shockingly Retires, Leaving Company

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

In a shocking move for food followers and fans, pizza king Domino's said Tuesday that its hugely popular CEO will retire on May 1.

A longtime leader at Domino's since 2011, Ritch Allison lead the company's successful Turnaround campaign and had been rumored to be an institutional fixture, much like Bob Iger at Disney or Howard Schultz at Starbucks.

His leaving landed with a thud despite the company's wobbling stock recently. Under the terms of the company's succession plans, Allison will step down and will be replaced by Russell Weiner, its current chief operating officer and president of Domino’s U.S.

Domino's did recently see its streak of same-store sales growth get snapped. That was a blow, given that the chain had posted quarterly same-store sales gains in every quarter since 2009, before its third-quarter 2021 drop.

The end of that impressive record was somewhat shocking, but few, if any, fans of the brand expected a change in the top job. Allison has framed his departure as a retirement. The outgoing CEO will also leave the company and not serve in a consulting or board-related capacity as both Iger and Schultz did after leaving the top job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Binc_0eSekgIx00

Why The Domino's CEO Shake-Up?

Domino's saw massive numbers during the pandemic when homebound consumers ordered takeout much more often than usual. That trend ebbed, however, when lockdowns eased and people began going back to work.

Domino's also was squeezed by the twin pressures of supply chain demand and what it called “unprecedented increases” in ingredients, materials for delivery, and even basic cleaning products needed.

It then had to pass those extra costs on to consumers, making a usually lower-priced food into something slightly more expensive, a difficult pivot for a beloved retail chain used across socioeconomic classes.

It should also be noted that Domino's struggles are relative. The chain has posted significant growth on a two-year basis. Its sales "miss" happened relative to pandemic-era numbers when pizza sales were hitting all-time highs for a variety of chains.

Meet the New Domino's CEO

Allison will step down on May 1, when both Weiner and Chairman David Brandon will step into new roles — Weiner as CEO and Brandon as the company's first executive chairman.

"Serving at Domino's for more than a decade, including the last four years as CEO, has been the privilege of a lifetime," Allison said in a statement.

"During that time, we and our franchises have achieved tremendous growth and today the Domino's brand is as strong as ever. While there is much that I will remember fondly, I am most proud of the culture that ties us all together—the 'sauce in our veins' that makes Domino's so special."

Domino's also said that the current chief financial officer of Six Flags, Sandeep Reddy, will join the pizza company as CFO on April 1.

The chain has struggled with its same-store sales, both domestically and abroad, seeing only a 1% uptick in the U.S. and 1.8% in international locations when analysts had expected 2.9% and 6.6% respectively.

In general, industry watchers were quick to weigh in on the change Wednesday.

Ritchie arrived at Domino's in 2011 after 13 years at consulting firm Bain & Co.

He quickly slid into senior positions but made his first big mark as executive vice president of Domino's International from October 2014 to July 2018.

While there he expanded the brand to more than 5,000 stores in 20 countries internationally,

But perhaps most importantly, Ritchie lead the pizza favorite into the competitive world of online ordering, taking its digital growth from only 11.5% of sales to more that 75%.

Weiner, too, has had a long career with the company. He arrived in as chief marketing officer when he was hired in 2018, leading a sales boom that went from $3 billion to more than $8 billion.

He even was integral in Domino's new logo and "pizza theater" store design, a huge hit with fans. During his tenure, the chain's store count also grew 25%, and doubled Domino's share of quick-serve pizza.

Comments / 26

Ron Gibbs
20h ago

Anytime I feel like having Dominoes pizza, I just make it at home. I cut a piece of cardboard into a circle and cover it with cheese and sauce and voilà, I have an authentic Dominoes pizza.

Reply(5)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Want Domino's Pizza Delivery? It May Cost You More

Domino's (DPZ) - Get Domino's Pizza, Inc. Report built its business on delivery. In its early days the company had a 30-minute delivery promise -- which it had to drop because it led to drivers making dangerous decisions. In recent years it has leaned on its ability to bring people pizza pretty much anywhere.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Facebook’s Old Crypto Project Undergoes Metamorphosis

A financial firm that has been a leader in cryptocurrencies has now acquired the tools to build its own crypto payment system. Alan Lane, president, and CEO of Silvergate Capital (SI) - Get Silvergate Capital Corp. Class A Report told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of the Mad Money TV show how the fast-growing company is now banking on crypto. Lane is also CEO of the subsidiary Silvergate Bank.
INTERNET
TheStreet

Amazon, the Company That Killed Bookstores, Is Closing its Bookstores

Who thought Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report would help out its competitors?. Retailers have battled Amazon's online retail dominance for years and many have despised its plans to encroach into brick-and-mortar sales. While Amazon's reign as king of e-commerce might continue for years to come, the company may have just learned how difficult it is to succeed at brick-and mortar retail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/2: Snowflake, Ford, Tesla

We don't need everything to go right for the stock market to rally, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. If just one or two things turn in our favor, stocks could react like a coiled spring. There is no shortage of events that could make investors turn positive...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Funds Sell ETSY, Palantir

Much of Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood’s trading in recent weeks has consisted of buying beaten-down technology stocks. But she also has done some selling. And on Tuesday, the investment star unloaded 1,387 shares of online arts and crafts retailer Etsy (ETSY) - Get Etsy, Inc. Report from the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) - Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Report.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Target Joins Walmart and Amazon in Retail's Big 3

Retail giant Target's (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report fortunes were dwindling around this time, eight years ago, the Minneapolis retailer was suffering from the financial fallout of one of the largest credit card thefts in history. During fourth quarter 2013, Target experienced a data breach in which an intruder...
RETAIL
TheStreet

Can Wendy's Knock McDonald's Off the Breakfast Throne?

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report pioneered the fast-food breakfast. The chain derives about 25% of its sales during the morning hours, but it has faced increasing competition. Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report has been on the national scene only since 1992, but the high-end Seattle coffee...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Burger King Has a New Take on The Whopper

For decades Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report has marketed Burger King as "The Home of the Whopper." Sometimes that's actually an active advertising slogan and at other times it has shown up on the company's signs, and even on the walls of its restaurants.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Howard Schultz
TheStreet

Google Has News That May Spark a Debate Among Its Workers

Corporate America's carefully drafted, triumphant return-to-the-office plans have derailed numerous times over the past 6 months. Covid variants -- delta and then later omicron -- both played spoil sport and kept workers scattered and some burnt out with coronavirus fatigue. But Silicon Valley is powering through for its return to...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cramer Would Bet on Ford’s CEO Over Tesla’s Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the whimsical CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, never had to share the poster. In the film on the transformation of the automotive industry towards electrification, he plays almost all the characters. He often is the hero, sometimes he is the villain and other times...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

What Are Small-Cap Stocks? How Do I Trade Them?

Mega-Cap $200 billion and greater. Big, multi-national corporations are known as large-cap or blue chip stocks. These are the well-known names that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, like Apple, Disney, and Johnson & Johnson. Smaller companies and startups, on the other hand, are known as small-cap stocks, or...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Microsoft Has Sad News

The Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report family is in mourning. The Redmond, Washington-based giant shared some very sad news on Tuesday. Its CEO Satya Nadella, and his wife Anu, lost their 26-year-old son Zain. Zain died on Monday. He was born with cerebral palsy. "Very sadly Satya’s son...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Pizza Delivery#The Pizza Company#Shockingly Retires#U S Domino
TheStreet

Amazon Tries to Take Over the Grocery Shopping Experience

Any industry in which Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report has invested or ventured has grown accustomed to disruption. When the Seattle tech and online-retail giant, founded by Jeff Bezos, in June 2017 seized the Whole Foods chain of organic products for the tidy sum of $13.7 billion, the transaction raised many questions.
SEATTLE, WA
TheStreet

Inflation Brings America to Five Below, Dollar General, Big Lots and Dollar Tree

In times of inflation and post-pandemic uncertainty, cheap prices is the one thing uniting consumers and drawing them in. That's put traffic at stores like Dollar General (DG) - Get Dollar General Corporation Report, Five Below (FIVE) - Get Five Below, Inc. Report, Big Lots (BIG) - Get Big Lots, Inc. Report, Family Dollar FDO and Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Dollar Tree, Inc. Report has been through the roof lately, according to a recent report by location analytics company Placer.ai.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Bitcoin Gets A Major Boost That Will Delight Crypto Fans

Here's news that will delight cryptocurrency enthusiasts who are watching for any signs that digital currencies will be increasingly adopted by consumers and big businesses alike. So far, aside from high-end electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, very few big companies have taken the leap to...
CURRENCIES
TheStreet

Starbucks Adds Another Milk Alternative Beverage to Its Menu

With the alternative dairy industry expected to reach about $48 billion by 2028, Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report is continuing its efforts to retain those plant-based customers with interesting menu options: the Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is hitting the coffee chain's menus on March 1. What...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Starbucks
TheStreet

Target Raises Pay, Putting Pressure on Amazon, Walmart

When it comes to retail jobs, the days of earning an hourly wage that's a joke for a person to actually live on are fast becoming a distant memory. Sure, if you want to stay in those dark ages, you can go work for one of the companies that seem to want to stay there. We won't name names, but you know who they are.
RETAIL
TheStreet

Experts See Wages Rising Across the Economy

Target’s (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report $300 million plan for wage increases announced Monday reinforces the economy-wide trend toward higher pay, and that trend isn’t going away anytime soon, experts say. The government’s employment cost index, which includes wages and benefits, jumped 4% last year, the highest...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

The Best Deals in March

The 31 days of March bring along certain deals consumers can only find this time of the year. As we leave the chill of winter and enter the newness of spring, here are some of the deals you can stock up and save on. Calling all crafters: For anyone that...
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Billionaire Ken Griffin Admits He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Crypto

Billionaire Ken Griffin has a rocky relationship with the crypto sphere, to say the least. After being one of the fledgling critics of the young industry, he distinguished himself by buying up at the last minute a copy of the American Constitution that fans and admirers of the crypto industry wanted to acquire by organizing themselves around ConstitutionDao.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
83K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy