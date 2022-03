The benefits of a nonstick pan are pretty straightforward: "[They] allow you to cook highly stick-able ingredients without fail," says chef Joshua Lanning. (Think: eggs and fish.) Lanning says that if you take care of your nonstick pan, it should last at least a year—whether it cost $30 or $100. "If you get two years out of a nonstick, you really did a good job," he says. However, there's one common mistake people make that cuts the lifespan of their nonstick pans down exponentially: using them with high heat.

