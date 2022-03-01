ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Jackson man killed in bulldozer accident on I-94

By Izzy Martin
 6 days ago

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — One man is dead after a construction accident at the I-94 Michigan Department of Transportation project in Jackson.

The Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety arrived at the accident on Shirley Drive near Clark Street around 9:34 a.m.

Officers found out a 35-year-old man was run over by a bulldozer.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Though the names of those involved have not yet been released, both the man driving the bulldozer and the man that was run over worked for Dan’s Excavating.

As a workplace accidental death, MIOSHA has been notified.

