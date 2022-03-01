ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Watch on FOX 5: San Diego Legion to host Old Glory DC

By Christy Simeral
 6 days ago

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Legion will return to FOX 5 as they host the Old Glory DC Rugby Football Club Sunday at 4 p.m.

Watch the game on FOX 5 or in the player above.

Access to this event is limited to the San Diego DMA and geographic region. Your ability to view the event may be impacted by your device location, or your internet or cellphone carrier settings.

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

