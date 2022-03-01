An Interview with Dave Zirin about the NFL and Sports

We're roughly a month removed from Tom Brady announcing his retirement from the NFL. While the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback has said he's walking away, not too many people believe him, and there's been plenty of speculation about him possibly coming out of retirement to play at some point in the future. Even Brady himself left that door open just days after the announcement, telling Jim Gray on his "Let's Go!" podcast that "you never say never" regarding a possible comeback.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO