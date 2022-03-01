ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

An Interview with Dave Zirin about the NFL and Sports

By Community Marketing
kkfi.org
 1 day ago

We speak with Dave Zirin about sports and...

kkfi.org

The Spun

There’s Growing Speculation Tom Brady Could Buy Stake In NFL Franchise

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, anonymous sources within the Dolphins’ organization have confirmed there have been discussions about Brady becoming a part-owner of the organization. “As to the Brady side of the equation, multiple Dolphins sources acknowledged under condition of anonymity that the team has had internal...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers gets shocking twist

The Green Bay Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers has taken multiple twists and turns during the NFL offseason. One of the biggest was the news that Rodgers, who is the reigning league MVP, wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player. It’s not an unreasonable request for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, though it is particularly unrealistic given the Packers’ cap situation.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bruce Arians says Buccaneers would not allow Tom Brady to come out of retirement and play for a different team

We're roughly a month removed from Tom Brady announcing his retirement from the NFL. While the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback has said he's walking away, not too many people believe him, and there's been plenty of speculation about him possibly coming out of retirement to play at some point in the future. Even Brady himself left that door open just days after the announcement, telling Jim Gray on his "Let's Go!" podcast that "you never say never" regarding a possible comeback.
NFL
NESN

Is Patriots’ Mac Jones Now Working With Tom Brady’s Throwing Coach?

Most criticisms of Mac Jones revolve around his fringy throwing strength. And Tom House, a longtime throwing coach for Tom Brady, believes he can help the New England Patriots quarterback become a better downfield passer. Have the two recently been working together? Let’s go over some recent social media activity....
NFL
#American Football#Kkfi News#Ticket Offers#Community Events#Fundraisers
NESN

NFL Insider Predicts Deshaun Watson Will Play For This Team In 2022

Bruce Arians isn’t expecting Tom Brady to walk through the Buccaneers’ facility door at any point leading up to the 2022 NFL season. As such, Tampa Bay needs a new starting quarterback for the upcoming campaign (and beyond) and Field Yates believes the Super Bowl LV champions ultimately will land a pretty darn good one.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

NFL Team Considered Bringing in Tom Brady as Owner, Sean Payton as Coach

One NFL team was ready to make two big moves for the 2022 season. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Miami Dolphins were looking to bring in Tom Brady as a minority owner. They also considered bringing in Sean Payton as their head coach, as mentioned by CBS Sports.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has 1-Word Reaction To Autograph Sale

Tom Brady’s social media team does it again. On Monday, Action Network’s Darren Rovell tweeted that the ball from Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LII pass to Rob Gronkowski recently sold at Heritage Auction. Adding, it went for the perfect price: $69,000. TB12’s response? “Nice.”. Super...
NFL
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Vince McMahon Interview On Thursday: Sports World Reacts

WWE fans will want to tune into “The Pat McAfee Show” this Thursday. Believe it or not, Vince McMahon will be a guest for tomorrow’s episode. “Vince McMahon’s interview with Pat McAfee tomorrow will be Vince’s first live interview in at least 15 years,” Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post tweeted. “George W. Bush was president the last time he did a live interview.”
NFL
Washington Post

It’s not about protecting women in sports

In her Feb. 25 Friday Opinion column, “Let’s not overlook the other women in the pool,” Megan McArdle hinted that Lia Thomas, a transgender collegiate swimmer, somehow has an unfair advantage over her teammates and competitors. Ms. McArdle also hinted that more people should be questioning why Ms. Thomas should be allowed to compete as a woman. These comments are driven partially by Ms. Thomas’s 200-yard freestyle victory at Harvard in January (1:47.08). Ms. Thomas also won the Ivy League championship 200-yard free in February with a time of 1:43.12.
SOCIETY
Yardbarker

Every NFL team's greatest weakness heading into the draft

If the Cardinals are going to keep Kyler Murray around, they have to do a better job protecting him. Arizona addressed the line last offseason by acquiring center Rodney Hudson, but Max Garcia is a free agent and Justin Pugh could be on the chopping block. 2 of 32. Atlanta...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Sam Okuayinonu, DE, Maryland | 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

Sam Okuayinonu the sound pass rusher from Maryland is flying under the radar. The Maryland Terp recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds writer Jimmy Williams. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview, and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist...
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians takes shot at Patriots over Rob Gronkowski trade

The New England Patriots have done extremely well to move beyond the historically successful Tom Brady era and into a new one that seems poised to enjoy sustained success with Mac Jones presiding over the offense. Before the Patriots landed the Alabama star in last year’s draft, though, it was...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller Opens Up On His Rivalry With Michael Jordan: "We Wanted To Be The Team To Retire Michael Jordan. And That Seven-Game Epic Conference Finals, We Poured Everything Out."

The legendary Chicago Bulls of the 90s had to face difficult rivals on their way to six championships. At the start of that magical decade, they finally got past the Detroit Pistons before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 Finals. After that, they engaged in big rivalries...
NBA

