Learning on the Job"]. The text reads, "People who never cared a wit about local schools," etc. The word is "whit." The review of the musical I Do! I Do!, while excellent, could have been improved by a brief discussion of the show's origins: It was adapted from the stage play The Fourposter by Jan de Hartog, a Dutch writer who immigrated to the U.S. and later became a Quaker. De Hartog saved a number of Jewish babies and children from the Nazis during the war. His play was also adapted into a film starring Rex Harrison. The play and the musical version have been a staple of small companies for many years.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 12 DAYS AGO