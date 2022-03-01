Neese, Henry earn All-MVC Honors

ST. LOUIS (WTWO/WAWV) – A pair of Sycamores picked up league honors Tuesday.

Indiana State Junior Cooper Neese has been named Third Team All-MVC. Indiana State Junior Cam Henry has been named to the MVC All-Newcomer Team.

A Cloverdale, Indiana native, Neese started 25 games for the Sycamores this season, leading the team in scoring with 15.4 points per game while also averaging 4.3 rebounds and hitting a team high 59 shots from behind the arc. Neese scored in double-digits 17 times, including seven 20-point performances to go with two 30-point outings. He finished the regular season ranked fifth in the MVC in scoring and 3-point field goals made per game (2.4) while closing the year second at 35.7 minutes per game.

Neese became the 14th Sycamore in program history to record 35 points or more in a single game after scoring 35 in a win at Evansville earlier this season while also becoming the 41st member of the Indiana State 1,000-Point Club.

After transferring from Lincoln Memorial a year ago, Henry made an immediate impact on the Sycamores this season. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game over 27 games played this season. He finished ninth in the MVC in scoring and rebounding while finishing 10th in assists.

The Sycamores will open up Arch Madness Thursday night against Illinois State in St. Louis.

