Neese, Henry earn All-MVC Honors

By Grant Pugh
 6 days ago

ST. LOUIS (WTWO/WAWV) – A pair of Sycamores picked up league honors Tuesday.

Indiana State Junior Cooper Neese has been named Third Team All-MVC. Indiana State Junior Cam Henry has been named to the MVC All-Newcomer Team.

A Cloverdale, Indiana native, Neese started 25 games for the Sycamores this season, leading the team in scoring with 15.4 points per game while also averaging 4.3 rebounds and hitting a team high 59 shots from behind the arc. Neese scored in double-digits 17 times, including seven 20-point performances to go with two 30-point outings. He finished the regular season ranked fifth in the MVC in scoring and 3-point field goals made per game (2.4) while closing the year second at 35.7 minutes per game.

Neese became the 14th Sycamore in program history to record 35 points or more in a single game after scoring 35 in a win at Evansville earlier this season while also becoming the 41st member of the Indiana State 1,000-Point Club.

After transferring from Lincoln Memorial a year ago, Henry made an immediate impact on the Sycamores this season. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game over 27 games played this season. He finished ninth in the MVC in scoring and rebounding while finishing 10th in assists.

The Sycamores will open up Arch Madness Thursday night against Illinois State in St. Louis.

Sycamores fall to Redbirds at Arch Madness

ST. LOUIS (WTWO/WAWV) – Illinois State ends Indiana State’s season, 58-53 Thursday night in the opening game of Arch Madness. Kailex Stephens and Zach Hobbs both finished with 12 points each. The Sycamores wrap up the first era under Josh Schertz at 11-20 overall. Josh Schertz says, “I think the one thing that I wasn’t […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
G2H: Northview beats Owen Valley

ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Northview 61, Owen Valley 46 Landon Carr finished with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Drew Cook joins the 1,000 career point club in the victory. The Knights will play Brownstown Central for the sectional championship Saturday night.
ELLETTSVILLE, IN
