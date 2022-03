MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation will start shutting down lanes on the I-40 bridge Monday. ARDOT says it will close the outside lanes to perform a “hands-on inspection” of the repair work last summer that had to be done after a major structural crack was found in one of the support beams shutting down the bridge for months.

