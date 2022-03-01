ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Granger on Film: ‘Yellowstone’ and its spin-offs are engrossing shows

By Susan Granger
NewsTimes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow in its fourth season, Kevin Costner’s wildly successful, Western melodrama “Yellowstone” is a powerful geyser that keeps spewing off sequels. Created by Taylor Sheridan, the Paramount Network’s saga revolves around gruff Montana cattle king John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) battle to keep his sprawling Yellowstone Ranch out of the hands of...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer casts a serious spell on Harry Potter spin-off film series

The official trailer for Fantastic Beasts 3 has arrived – and the Wizarding World is about to be torn in two, based on the film series' newest teaser. Originally set for release on February 24, but delayed by four days (presumably in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine), The Secrets of Dumbledore's trailer teases a much darker entry in the Harry Potter spin-off film franchise than we've previously seen.
MOVIES
NewsTimes

Granger on Film: The newest telling of ‘Cyrano’ got its start in CT

Director Joe Wright re-imagines Edmund Rostand’s 1897 poetic drama “Cyrano de Bergerac” about a swashbuckling poet/solider with self-esteem issues. All his life Cyrano has been besotted by his beautiful childhood friend Roxanne but unable to express his love for her because of embarrassment over his enormous nose.
MOVIES
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
Ashe County's Newspaper

Colin Farrell teases Penguin spin-off series

Colin Farrell has teased 'The Penguin' TV series will be set "a little short time" after 'The Batman'. The 45-year-old actor will portray the villain, aka Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot, opposite Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader in the upcoming movie and he confirmed plans are underway for an HBO Max spinoff series, which will explore "what made him the man he is".
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead giving Maggie and Negan their own spin-off show

The Walking Dead fans can rest easy because two of their favourite characters aren't going anywhere. It has been announced that veterans Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan, will be starring in a new spin-off next year. The six-episode show has been titled Isle...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Luke Grimes
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Lamonica Garrett
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Cole Hauser
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Wes Bentley
Person
Kelly Reilly
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
TheWrap

‘Dear Mr. Brody’ Film Review: Engrossing Doc Unearths Bizarre Tale of a Hippie Millionaire

At the dawn of the 1970s, the North Pole briefly faced some stiff competition as a wish repository from a floppy-haired, peace-loving, guitar-playing trust fund kid named Michael J. Brody. Heir to a margarine fortune, Brody announced shortly after his 21st birthday that he’d give away most of his $25 million to anyone who asked — as a gift for the needy, a sign of rich-in-life contentment (he’d just gotten married) and a down payment on more love in a wartorn, unequal world.
MOVIES
E! News

1883 Creator Hints That Yellowstone's Hit Spin-Off Was A One and Done Season

Watch: Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards. This news may be sadder than the season finale—and that's saying a lot. On Feb. 27, season one of Paramount+'s 1883, starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott, came to a close. And now, the series creator Taylor Sheridan is hinting at what's up next for the Dutton family—but unfortunately, a second season doesn't seem likely.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#The Paramount Network#European#Native Americans
Glamour

Kristen Stewart Accepts Prestigious Award in Completely See-Through Chanel Dress

Kristen Stewart and Chanel have done it again. On March 4, the Spencer star attended the 37 Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where she was awarded the American Riviera Award for her achievements and contributions to the film industry. Presenting the trophy—which has previously been awarded to the likes of Martin Scorsese, Renée Zellweger, and more—was Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NewsTimes

‘The Dropout’ Star Naveen Andrews on Sunny Balwani’s Relationship With Elizabeth Holmes: ‘Sunny Is Lady Macbeth!’

In the final moments of the third episode of “The Dropout,” Amanda Seyfried’s Elizabeth Holmes finally transforms into the figure that those of us obsessed with her story — as recounted in John Carreyrou’s book “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup,” Alex Gibney’s documentary “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley” and indeed in “The Dropout” podcast on which Elizabeth Meriwether’s Hulu adaptation is based — have been waiting to see. Throughout the episode, Elizabeth has been practicing her newly baritoned voice, and having batted back Theranos’ insurrectionist board of directors — powerful men of her own choosing, who’ve nonetheless started to realize that she’s lying about the company’s technology — she dons the all-black Elizabeth Holmes uniform from tip to toe. (The scene is even set, winkingly, to Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black.”) Staring into a mirror resolutely, Elizabeth is again ready to put patients’ lives at risk and defraud her investors. Not that she thinks about it that way, of course.
BEIJING, CN
NewsTimes

‘The Batman’ Flies Even Higher With $134 Million Debut at Domestic Box Office

“The Batman” landed a bigger opening weekend than Warner Bros., the studio behind the comic book adventure, initially expected. The newest superhero epic, starring Robert Pattinson as an exceptionally moody Caped Crusader, collected $134 million in North American theaters over the weekend, above Sunday’s estimates of $128.5 million.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1883’ Fans Debate: Which Show Is Better?

Fans of the hit series “Yellowstone” and “1883” have a spirited, ongoing debate about which show is better. Of course, there is no right or wrong answer here as both shows are excellent watches. It’s only a matter of preference, but, as you would imagine, fans of both shows have strong feelings on this topic. A recent Reddit thread asks fans which of the two shows do they like better. Fans of both “Yellowstone” and “1883” sound off after the thread creator asks about the two shows.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy