In the final moments of the third episode of “The Dropout,” Amanda Seyfried’s Elizabeth Holmes finally transforms into the figure that those of us obsessed with her story — as recounted in John Carreyrou’s book “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup,” Alex Gibney’s documentary “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley” and indeed in “The Dropout” podcast on which Elizabeth Meriwether’s Hulu adaptation is based — have been waiting to see. Throughout the episode, Elizabeth has been practicing her newly baritoned voice, and having batted back Theranos’ insurrectionist board of directors — powerful men of her own choosing, who’ve nonetheless started to realize that she’s lying about the company’s technology — she dons the all-black Elizabeth Holmes uniform from tip to toe. (The scene is even set, winkingly, to Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black.”) Staring into a mirror resolutely, Elizabeth is again ready to put patients’ lives at risk and defraud her investors. Not that she thinks about it that way, of course.

BEIJING, CN ・ 4 DAYS AGO