Kiwibot wants to cut cars out of the equation when it comes to local deliveries. On Thursday, the Miami startup announced it closed a $7.5 million pre-series A financing round to grow its fleet of sidewalk robotic delivery vehicles. Kiwibot also entered into $20 million contract with its lead investor, Sodexo, to bring its service to 50 college campuses by the end of the year.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO