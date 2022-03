President Biden has lackluster poll numbers, and they seem stuck. Democrats can’t pass much legislation on Capitol Hill. There is wide pessimism within the party about the midterms. So a familiar blame game has begun: Message X, Person Y or Campaign Tactic Z is killing the party. The problem? Virtually none of the most common criticisms are fully accurate — and many of them are just flat-out wrong. Here are three truths about the Democrats’ struggles that puncture some of the myths:

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO