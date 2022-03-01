ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former UFC champ, WWE star arrested on attempted murder charge

By Michael Reiner, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( WKBN ) – One of the most accomplished MMA heavyweight fighters in history is in custody after his alleged involvement in a California shooting.

Cain Velasquez was arrested Monday night after allegedly shooting a man, the San Jose Police Department said. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Velasquez is in the Santa Clara County Jail.

San Jose Police said that the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. Velasquez is set for a court appearance on Wednesday.

According to ESPN , Velasquez has a UFC record of 14-3. Velasquez won his first nine fights before defeating Brock Lesnar for the UFC heavyweight championship in October 2010. Velasquez lost the title to Junior dos Santos in November 2011, but beat dos Santos to win the championship for a second time in December 2012.

Velasquez’s last UFC appearance was a loss to current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in February 2019.

He joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2019, and lost to former UFC rival Brock Lesnar later that year, according to Bleacher Report . Velasquez was released from his WWE contract in April 2020.

