During four-hour Pekin Council meeting, ethics ordinance amendments bring debate

Thanks largely to an ambitious agenda, Monday's Pekin City Council meeting lasted well over four hours. Nearly an hour of that time was devoted to discussion on proposed amendments to the city’s ethics ordinance.

At one point, Pekin Mayor Mark Luft seemed frustrated with the number of changes to the ethics ordinance that have been made or recommended since the ethics commission was created last year.

“On this (ethics commission), there was input after input after input given to this,” Luft stated. “I talked to (Council members). I advised ‘give your information to (Pekin City Attorney Kate Swise).’ We documented the input from the community. People came up to the podium (at Council meetings) who had their issues with it, and rightfully so. We took those and formatted this (brandishing a copy of the ethics ordinance). Now we’re sitting here, after all this time … and we’re saying we’re going to take this document and … keep amending it as we go along. So, what value does it hold?”

Amendments to the ordinance included eliminating unnecessary language, adjusting the upper and lower limits of penalties for ethics violations, and adding a section regarding retaliation and false reports. Council member Rick Hilst proposed further amendments that would forbid the city manager or any city attorney from holding places on the ethics commission.

“This should be an independent and neutral commission with no association with the city whatsoever,” said Hilst. “I don’t think any city attorney should be part of it as an advisor. Certainly the city manager should be no part of that commission, because that poses a huge conflict of interest.”

More from the area:Winning international contest a 'ridiculous dream come true' for Marquette Heights writer

Hilst ultimately rescinded his motion, but joined Council members Lloyd Orrick and John Abel in voting against the measure, which passed 4-3.

A resolution to provide a total of $17,145 in funding support for a downtown sculpture and mural program passed by a unanimous vote. According to Rothert, Amy Psinas, chairperson of Pekin Community High School’s Cultural Arts department, expressed an interest in having students create murals for display throughout downtown. The city’s beautification committee will judge mural design submissions later this year. Additionally, Pekin resident Dr. Michelle Moul expressed a willingness to donate five sculptures for display in downtown pocket parks and at Pekin City Hall.

“This is all related to creating a walkable art museum in downtown,” said Pekin City Manager Mark Rothert. “So, there’s a tourism connection to (the program).”

The Council also unanimously approved and authorized the execution of four Tax Increment Financing (TIF) redevelopment agreements. Jody Yerly, owner of Touch of Glass at 410 Court St., was voted $20,000 in TIF funding for renovations to her newly relocated business. Randy Price, owner of Enviro-Safe Refrigerants, LLC, located at 400 Hanna Dr., will receive $60,000 in Southern Industrial Park TIF funds to recoup capital spent on expansion of his business in 2016 and 2017. Russell and Ashley Spencer, owners of Asher’s Bar and Grill in Farmington, are looking to relocate to 353 Court St., after a fire destroyed the Farmington location last year, and had requested a $20,000 forgivable loan for help with setting up the new premises. And the Council approved a request for $175,000 in funding from the Court Street TIF by Chris Cupi for the purpose of building a 12,000 square-foot multi-purpose athletic facility on property at the northwest corner of Vandever Avenue and Griffin Avenue.

More from Pekin:At age 97, this Pekin funeral home greeter is sharing good will and WWII memories

In other business: