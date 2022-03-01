Impressions of Saratoga Birthday ‘Pawty’ Mar. 5

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- Impressions of Saratoga will be holding its annual dog-friendly birthday party in honor of owners Marianne Barker and Maddy Zanetti’s five dogs. The event is celebrated with special treats for dogs who attend with their owners, activities, discounts on dog products, and a raffle.

Impressions of Saratoga has been dog-friendly since opening, and this is the eighth Impressions Pups’ Annual Birthday ‘Pawty.’ The annual event was started to celebrate the first birthday of Impressions pups Pupa and Smitty.

The event went virtual in 2020 and was scaled back in 2021. Zanetti said before that they would see up to 60 dogs during the party. She’s looking forward to a bigger celebration this year.

Dogs who attend will be able to eat some “Pooch Pancakes” and drink “Mutt Mochas” or “English Springer Tea.” Impressions said the treats will be prepared in-house using local and natural ingredients. “Only the best for the Impressions Pups and their friends! We’ll be sure to have some human treats as well!”

There will also be a scavenger hunt for adventurous pups and a coloring contest (submissions due by May). Party pups will also have their picture taken for Impressions Wall of Fame.

This year Impressions will also be collecting donations for local shelters. Zanetti said the donations will either go to Saratoga County Animal Shelter or HOPE (Homes for Orphaned Pets Exist). They will be accepting the following new or gently used items for donation:

toys

collars

leashes

beds

blankets

towels

dry/canned dog or cat food and treats

Customers who bring in a donation will earn an extra entry ticket for the raffle. The raffle has items that will make both dogs and their owners happy, said Zanetti. “Any donations are appreciated and will be delivered to one of our many shelters and rescues! They need our help more than ever.”

The party is going down Saturday, Mar. 5 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Impressions asks all dogs who attend to be well behaved, good with other dogs, and always leashed.

Owners Maddy Zanetti and Marianne Barker with their dogs (Smalls, Smitty, Cookie, and Pupa).

Impressions of Saratoga pups Cookie, Smitty, Smalls, and Pupa.

Impressions of Saratoga has always been dog-friendly with a water bowl out front and treats inside the door.

