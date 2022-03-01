ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Family disturbance ends with shooting in Gaston County, police say

By Jesse Ullmann
 8 days ago

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A family disturbance ended with a shooting and a man in the hospital last week, the Gaston County Police Department said.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday on Limerick Drive.

An initial investigation revealed a family disturbance had occurred and escalated when Montre Suber arrived in a vehicle a short time later and was approached aggressively by Kevin Frazier Jr., according to the police report.

Suber told detectives his life felt threatened and shot Frazier. Frazer was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, an interview was conducted, and based on the evidence, no charges were filed on either man and that Suber acted in self-defense.

Family members who were involved in the incident were referred to the Gaston County Magistrate’s Office for charges and the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office for a domestic violation protection order.

